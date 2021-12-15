During the stamp on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of being listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), Jorge Santos Reyna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arca Continental, highlighted the firm’s ability to evolve and forge alliances with the mission of generating shared value sustainable, grow profitably and strengthen its commitment to the environment and the community.

“This determination to generate the maximum value and seek to be leaders in all consumption occasions, always acting with excellence and making the needs and aspirations of both customers, consumers, collaborators and of course our shareholders our own, has allowed us to consolidate ourselves as a company resilient and attractive for national and international investors, promoting the joint development of the industry, the market and the community we serve, ”he said.

Photo: Arca Continental

For his part, Arturo Gutiérrez, Managing Director of the second largest Coca Cola bottling company in Latin America, indicated that to continue consolidating Arca Continental’s leadership, the company will focus its efforts on comprehensive digital transformation, continuous improvement of its customer service and attention models, and on the development of a constant innovation platform.

The foregoing in order to find new ways of anticipating consumer needs, both in its product portfolio and in the ways of interacting and communicating.

“We will pay special attention to new consumption trends and strengthen, at the same time, the management of sustainability, fulfilling the ambitious goals that we have set ourselves in optimizing the use of water, reducing emissions and recycling waste,” explained Gutiérrez.

In his speech, Marcos Martínez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BMV Group, commented that “throughout these two decades, Arca Continental’s securities on the BMV are a clear example of stability and sustainable growth.”

Arca Continental has been part of the BMV since 2001, when it began a path of growth that has led it to grow its sales 13 times in 20 years and diversify its operations in Mexico, the United States, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina.

In that same period, it managed to increase its market capitalization by 12 times and despite the challenges it faced during the pandemic, in 2021 it has been one of the best performing issuers, reaching a 36% yield to date.

