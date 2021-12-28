The Arc Vector comes to represent the best of the 2-wheel world in terms of ecological transition. Here are some of its main keys.

Much has been said about the future of high performance motorcycles. What will happen when the mechanics based on fossil fuels become obsolete? It may seem that there is still a long time to do, but the truth is that in recent years the demand and supply of purely electric alternatives has skyrocketed. The cheapest maintenance cost and fear of oil price boom it could incentivize a much faster transition.

Given this situation, it may seem interesting to take a look at this sustainable mobility in the field of 2 wheels. Most of the ongoing projects are especially related to city-oriented alternatives, but the truth is that Somewhat more performance models are beginning to be seen. In this sense, the Arc Vector model stands out, mainly, for one reason. Will they really have an aesthetic like this? If so, blessed ecological transition!

It is true that electrical mechanics offers greater play in terms of design. The set of electric batteries is somewhat more moldable and, in this sense, it is allowed to play more with the available space. This allows you to enjoy an image that we are not used to seeing in the field of motorcycles. Now, is this reason enough to opt for a proposal of these characteristics? The truth is that no. The Arc Vector has a number of other diverse solutions.

Its color, its curves or, why not say it, its design aspirations are striking, but the truth is that it has state-of-the-art technology at a dynamic level. In the same way, it offers the best of technological solutions in terms of power, maximum speed (taking into account that it enjoys electrical mechanics) and autonomy. Yes, you read that right, autonomy.

Let’s see, therefore, what its main qualities are, why this particular model could be a commercial success and, of course, to what extent we are facing a technology capable of revolutionizing the market in the next years. Here is, without a doubt, a differential proposal in terms of performance.

A different electric motorcycle to conquer the road

The electric motorcycle has always been linked with the city. Ultimately, it is the place where you can get the most out of it the main advantage of electrical mechanics. Now, can you offer a differential performance in this area? The truth is that yes. Here are some of the main keys that prove it.

The first of all is to mention its main quality. Contrary to what happens with other types of electric vehicles, this motorcycle does bet on speed. Of course, the conventional versions are still light years ahead in this facet, but it is not the objective of this Arc Vector model. On this occasion, this variant offers a total of 200 km / h of top speed. It is, therefore, a reference that could mark a before and after in the sector.

On the other hand, it has a technology that allows it to reach up to 436 kilometers of autonomy. If this registration is confirmed, we would be, without a doubt, one of the best models in these terms. Even so, it is likely that this record is only possible from achieve through a proposal based on a driving purely urban. We will have to wait a while to see what are the figures that, officially, take place in the future.

A technology designed to be able to imagine the transport of the future

The image, most likely, will not miss the classic motorcycle. If all the options have style of this class, everything seems to indicate that your marketing will grow. It is also expected that its price will be more competitive as battery manufacturing technology improves, since it is the element that will have the most impact on the price.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that, among its main qualities, is acceleration. It is expected to reach 100 km / h in just 3.2 seconds, a very interesting record in comparison with conventional models. It is, therefore, another of the strengths of this type of motorcycle of new invoice compared to those equipped with conventional engines based on internal combustion.

Well, do you think we are facing a unique proposal in the market? The Arc Vector represents a new era in the field of 2 wheels for high performance. The carbon fiber presence anticipates that its price, however, may not be competitive enough to be commercially successful.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe