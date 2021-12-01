Actor Dolph Lundgren will play King Nereus in Aquaman 2 and discusses the differences with the first installment of 2018.

The first film of this great hero of Dc comics presented to King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) who was the father of Mera (Amber Heard), he joined Orm (Patrick Wilson) in his plan to unite the Seven Kingdoms, but after seeing how Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) wielding Trident of Atlan and defeating Orm, Nereus changes his plans. Now they will all return to Aquaman 2 and hopefully the story outperforms the original.

In a recent interview Dolph lundgren revealed details of the new movie:

“That whole image is just a class act. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this is better. I think the script is stronger and more exciting. Technology has advanced in four years, so I was very pleased to be a part of it. James Wan will simply once again blow everyone away with this tremendous world that he creates. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think Aquaman 2 will be great. “

A good script and great special effects.

What Dolph lundgren has commented, it will be important that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick created a great story for Aquaman 2. Since the first installment is about how Arthur Curry he has become something greater than a king, as he is the new hero of Atlantis. The plot will have to focus on very different themes with new enemies and they have already ensured that we will see new giant sea monsters. Not forgetting that the underwater special effects are sure to be impressive.

The first installment is the highest grossing film of Dc comics with a collection of more than 1,148 million dollars. So if by Christmas 2022 the situation of the pandemic is more controlled, it may exceed those figures in cinemas. Since there is a lot of desire to see the new solo adventure of this member of the Justice League.

Aquaman 2 It will premiere on December 16, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.