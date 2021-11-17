Aquaman 2, one of the next films that DC has budgeted for next year, is already in an advanced stage of its production.

Already Aquaman 2: The Last Kingdom is in an advanced stage of filming. The news was confirmed by Dolph lundgren, who plays the king Nereus, who published the above on their social networks. Now everything is ready for the post-production stage.

“I finished with Aquaman 2, I had a great shoot with the most fantastic cast and crew Dolph Lundgren mentioned in his Instagram post. I am going to Expendables. Trading in my king’s armor for the .50 caliber sniper rifle from Gunner”Commented the artist.

Now, as he mentioned, he is preparing to shoot the fourth installment of the other aforementioned saga. Joining one of the largest stock casts in the industry.

What will the movie be about?

Aquaman 2 will follow the events of the first installment, therefore, Arthur Curry He will have to face great challenges as the new King of the Oceans. As the director himself has commented, it will be a darker film and will show the great terrors that are in the deepest part of the sea. To accompany Jason momoa, they will return Amber heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane / Black Manta), Patrick Wilson (Prince Orm Marius), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry) and Dolph lundgren (King Nereus). They have also added to Pilou Asbæk, from Game of Thrones, who will be the villain but his role has not yet been revealed.

For now it has not been confirmed that Nicole Kidman and Willem dafoe, come back like Atlanna and Vulko, respectively. But they will probably share a scene with the rest of the characters because they are very important to the protagonist.

Aquaman 2 It will premiere on December 16, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing Jason Momoa as the DC Comics hero again? Will it be as successful as the first installment? We await your opinions.

Source: Instagram