The manufacturer Aqara has presented a new model of its flagship product, Hub G3 security camera. It presents several differences with respect to its previous Hub G2H, among them a better resolution and greater angle of vision with its rotating head.

Home security camera technology has advanced considerably in recent years, being one of the key pieces in creating a connected home. Aqara makes things easier for us with its Hub G3, which It has artificial intelligence and it will soon arrive in stores.

Home protection with facial recognition and device automation

This new security camera comes with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,296, and facial and gesture recognition features, which can be used to activate any smart device at home. In addition, thanks to its recognition and sensors, this camera can also notify us through notifications to the phone when someone comes home. Your camera will be able to detect when someone outside the family enters.

Its 340 degree rotary motor allows the camera to rotate when some other device in the house has been activated, such as when the sensors on the house door have been activated. What’s more, also has infrared night vision, obtaining a vision without dead spots.

Among its differences with respect to its previous model, we find greater compatibility with third-party platforms, such as Apple’s HomeKit, Alexa and Google assistants, IFTTT commands, and more. In addition, it is also possible to automate infrared devices locally and without the need for the Internet.

Other cool new features are its compatibility with dual band WiFi (2.4 and 5 GHz), physical solution to cover the camera sensor, or its USB-C port with video output through UVC protocol.

The manufacturer has not given a specific date, but according to Aqara, Your Camera Hub G3 will hit stores in North America, Europe and Asia in the coming weeks through its official suppliers.