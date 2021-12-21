LaSalud.mx .-ViiV Healthcare, the global company specializing in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Shionogi Limited (Shionogi) as shareholders, announced that the Food and US Medications (FDA) approved Apretude, the first and only long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option to reduce the risk of contracting sexually acquired HIV-1.

The long-acting injectable is approved for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at risk of contracting HIV sexually and who test negative for HIV-1 prior to initiation. The drug was studied in men who have sex with men, as well as women and transgender women who have sex with men, who were at increased risk of contracting HIV through sex.

Long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP is given as an injection only six times a year, starting with a single 600 mg (3 ml) dose, given one month apart for two consecutive months. After the second initiation injection, the recommended continuation dose is a single 600 mg (3 ml) injection given every two months. Vocabria (cabotegravir oral tablets) can be given for approximately one month before starting the first injection to assess the tolerability of the medicine.

Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV Healthcare, said: “People who are vulnerable to contracting HIV, especially those in Black and Latino communities who are disproportionately affected in the United States, may want options beyond the daily oral pills. With Apretude, people can reduce their risk of contracting HIV with as little as six injections a year. Today’s approval is the latest example of ViiV Healthcare’s commitment to developing long-acting drugs that offer consumers a different option.“

The FDA approval is based on the results of two international phase IIb / III multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled trials, HPTN 083 and HPTN 084, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP. in HIV. More than 7,700 participants in 13 countries combined, the randomized and blinded portions of both trials were stopped early by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board after long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP was shown to be superior to daily oral emtricitabine / tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF / FTC) to prevent the acquisition of HIV in study participants. Clinical trial participants who received long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP experienced a 69% lower HIV incidence compared to FTC / DF tablets in HPTN 083 and a 90% lower HIV incidence compared to HPTN 083 tablets. FTC / TDF at HPTN 084.

The most common adverse reactions observed in at least 1% of clinical trial participants receiving long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP were injection site reactions, diarrhea, headache, pyrexia, fatigue, sleep disturbances, nausea, dizziness, flatulence, abdominal pain, vomiting, myalgia, rash, decreased appetite, drowsiness, back pain, and upper respiratory infection. Adverse events led to treatment discontinuation in 6% of HPTN 083 participants and 1% of HPTN 084 participants.

In HPTN 083, participants in the United States included the African American and Latino communities of transgender men and women who have sex with men, who are disproportionately affected by the HIV epidemic and comprise the highest percentage of new HIV diagnoses. In HPTN 084, all participants were cisgender women from sub-Saharan Africa. Women in this region bear a disproportionate burden of the HIV epidemic and may be twice as likely to contract HIV as their male counterparts.

Richard Elion, Director of Research at the Washington Health Institute, said: “We have the tools to end the HIV epidemic by implementing effective antiretroviral treatment and HIV prevention. PrEP has played a vital role in protecting people from getting HIV. With the availability of long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP as an injection every two months to prevent HIV, people now have an important new option in addition to daily medication. This long-acting drug offers more options for prevention, and now providers and patients will be empowered by choice and the ability to choose the approach that is optimal for each individual.. “

HIV remains a global public health crisis, with approximately 38 million people living with HIV worldwide and 1.7 million new cases a year. PrEP represents an effective tool to reduce new HIV cases that, in addition to successful antiretroviral treatment, will aid efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

However, less than 25% of the people who could benefit from PrEP in the US are currently taking it. Despite the wide availability of daily oral PrEP, it can be limited by inconsistent adherence, as well as structural and cultural barriers that lead to underuse in key populations.

Gabriel maldonado, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of TruEvolution, said: “many people who are vulnerable to HIV lead complex lives that can make taking a daily pill to prevent HIV a burden. This can include stigma, fears about accidental disclosure of your medication, as well as general complications from daily life. Together, these issues can contribute to low rates of PrEP use and the expansion of the HIV epidemic. Our community has been in dire need of additional HIV prevention options that can address their changing needs, and long-acting cabotegravir for PrEP represents an exciting new option to help them reduce their risk of contracting HIV.. “

ViiV Healthcare will begin shipping Apretude to specialty wholesalers and distributors in the United States in early 2022.

