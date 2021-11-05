All these options can be found in the App Store easily.

It is true that the iPhone and iPad operating systems have several versions incorporating useful tools inside them, such as the screen recorder. In any case, it is always interesting to broaden your horizons and explore alternatives, especially if your device has not been able to update to the latest versions of iOS. We show you some apps to record the screen of the iPhone or iPad.

What’s missing from the iOS screen recorder

Since iOS 11, Apple has incorporated a tool to capture the moving screen natively. In this way, you can record the screen with sound from the same Control Center of the iPhone or iPad. The immediacy you have to access the tool is undoubted, but it also has certain limitations.

In addition to that, for any device that has a version prior to iOS 11 it will be a real odyssey, since is supposed to jailbreak your device and download an external tool via Cydia. A more tortuous process than downloading a simple app from the Apple store.

And what does a third-party app have that Apple’s recorder doesn’t have? Basically have compatibility for any iPhone or iPadregardless of the version of iOS you have. In addition to that, they have many additional functions that Apple’s native tool does not have, both in the recording itself and in the subsequent editing of the video. Quality also plays a role, since some of these apps are capable of recording at 60 FPS.

Among these functions, you will find support for streaming videos to YouTube or Twitch, especially if your thing is to upload tutorials or gameplay games. Some of them also allow activate front camera to record your face at the same time and see your reactions. Not to mention the edition, which allows you to add music, visual effects and other elements such as a pointer on the screen to indicate where you are pressing.

The best apps to record the screen of the iPhone or iPad

Once you know everything that using an app of this style gives you, we leave you the best options from the App Store to download. Some are free, others with in-app purchases and others directly paid.

EveryCord

EveryCord is one of the first apps that appeared to be downloaded for free and that did not require a jailbreak. EveryCord will allow you to record the screen of your iPhone or iPad. What’s more, is fully compatible with iOS 10 and iOS 11, so you should have no problem installing it.

It has a settings menu in which you can edit different parameters of the application so that everything is to your liking. On the other hand, it is able to be integrated in a very natural way in the iOS Control Center.

Record it !: Screen Recorder

It is a particular app, since it has different methods to start the screen recording, depending on whether it has one. version higher or lower than iOS 12. Like other apps on this list, it allows you to record your face with the front camera and has support for live streaming on other platforms. Of course, for YouTube it has a fast export mode.

The app is completely free to download in the App Store, although it has a 3 minute limit to make the video, so keep that in mind.

Record Screen Recorder

This app allows you to record tutorials, games, video demonstrations and video calls of your favorite games and applications or the on-screen audio of your iPhone or iPad. After recording your screen, you can add a facecam to create reaction videos and further enhance your recordings.

It has numerous songs and sound effects to set those recordings or hide background sound that you do not want in the video. It is capable of exporting in high quality to share on social networks, as well as adding texts to the video if your idea is to make it a tutorial.

Go Record

It is one of the most popular in the App Store to record the screen of the iPhone or iPad. Its strengths have to do with the interface, which is very light and easy to use. Within its editor, it has an option to make quick cuts and thus eliminate sections that you do not want to include, as well as add a space for comments.

DU Recorder: screen recorder

It is a stream creator and screen recorder at the same time, reliable and easy to use. You can live stream your screen to YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, and record screen videos. DU Recorder makes it easy to live stream and record content from your screen such as games, live shows, sports, and more.

Regarding video editing, it has different tools or advantages, such as facecam, trimming the video, adding subtitles and even change video speed in the sections that you want.

