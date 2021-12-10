LaSalud.mx.-Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is considered the second cause of disability in the young adult population, although it is a condition for which there is no cure, today there are alternatives to slow the progression of the disease. Within the framework of World Day of Persons with Disabilities, Roche calls for awareness of the importance of receiving timely care to improve the quality of life for all people living with MS and prevent chronic deterioration.

According to the Ministry of Health and the Multiple Sclerosis and Demyelinating Diseases Clinic of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Mexico, around 20 thousand people between 20 and 35 years of age live with this condition, showing a higher incidence in women with approximately 70%. MS can lead to the disability of some part of the body, since when this progresses, the normal functions of people are affected.

Regarding the types of MS, Recurrent Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) is the most common, approximately the 85% of patients are initially diagnosed with this type. It is characterized by more severe relapses and more complex recovery periods, which has been shown to be associated with the development of long-term disability. However, Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) is considered the most disabling form of MS patients and is generally diagnosed 10 years later than RRMS. In both cases, the objective in their respective treatments is focused on stopping the progression of the disability as soon as possible and in the long term.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population lives with a disability resulting from different causes, among which are chronic degenerative diseases such as MS. According to this institution, people with MS suffer limited access to health programs that aim to prevent the progression of the disease and therefore disability, and which, due to the type of disease, constantly require complex and continuous medical care .

“At Roche we are very clear that putting the patient at the center of our work has been and will be what allows us to continue innovating and seeking the best solutions. On this World Day of Persons with Disabilities we call to raise awareness about the importance of treating Multiple Sclerosis in a timely manner to help people improve their quality of life, we know that there is no cure for this condition, however , today we can help you slow down the progress of your disease, ”Commented the doctor Carlos Pla, Neuroscience Medical Leader for Roche Mexico.

Now more than ever we believe that patients and caregivers need all the help possible, and one of our ways to support them is through the community of Connecting Minds, a space in which people with MS, their caregivers and family members can learn more about the characteristics of this disease, identify themselves and create an optimal environment to interact.

DZ