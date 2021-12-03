Approved the new Traffic Law: these are the news

The modification of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety has been definitively approved after the previous introduction of various amendments in the Senate.

The new Traffic Law is now a reality after the final approval of most of the modified text weeks ago in the Senate. This means that the aforementioned law will adopt new measures with the intention of “Reduce the number of deaths or serious injuries in accidents to a number close to zero by the year 2050”, according to the brief.

For this, measures have been approved that contemplate the hardening of several infractions through the withdrawal of more points from the driving license, as well as the Elimination of the 20 km / h margin in overtaking on conventional roads.

Other measures are:

Seatbelt

With the new law, do not wear a seat beltwill be sanctioned with four points, one more than so far. In a frontal collision, the seat belt reduces the risk of death and serious head injuries by 90%. In addition, it reduces the risk of wounds, fractures and other injuries by 75%.

The use of the mobile

One of the main novelties of the new law is that driving using a mobile phone is punished with 200 euros and six points if you have said device in your hand, and three if not.

The use of the mobile phone will be severely punished from now on.

This law includes some observations:

Vehicles of the Armed Forces are exempt while circulating in convoys.

The use of certified and homologated wireless devices in the helmet is allowed for motorcycle and moped drivers as long as they do not affect driving safety.

Personal mobility vehicles

With the entry into force of the new law, electric scooters are equated to mopeds and bicycles in Article 47, so must wear a protective helmet in the legally determined terms.

What’s more, circulation on the sidewalks is prohibited of all these vehicles and training in cycling driving and personal mobility vehicles is foreseen, which will be the responsibility of the General State Administration.

Protection for cyclists

The new law also provides for a change in the way of overtaking cyclists. Now, drivers who want to do it, they must make a complete lane change when the road has more than one lane in each direction. Until now it was enough to keep 1.5 meters away, but it will no longer be like that.

Users of electric scooters must ride with a helmet and on the road.

The sanction provided for not properly overtaking a cyclist go up from four to six points. Similarly, the new text provides as a serious offense stopping or parking in the bus lane and also in lanes or roads intended for cyclists.

Do not wear a helmet or CRS

The infraction for not using the helmet or the Child Restraint System in the cases in which it is necessary becomes more severe, going from three to four points driving license, as it is considered serious. In addition, its inappropriate use is now also sanctioned.

Recover stolen points

Previously, the time required to recover the points taken from the driver’s license depended on the severity of the offense. From now on, the necessary recovery period is unified and will be two years.

An article is also added in which it is specified that passing safe and efficient driving courses will compensate with two additional points up to a maximum of 15 points and with a maximum frequency of one course of each type every two years, as long as it is meet the established requirements and have a positive balance.

Cheat on exams

In order to prevent fraud, the new law considers the use of unauthorized intercom devices during the driving test as a very serious offense. In the event of such an offense, the examinee You will not be able to appear again within a period of six months and you will have to pay a fine of 500 euros.

The 10 most missed questions on the driving theory test Read news

On the other hand, it is established that education regarding the theoretical knowledge necessary to obtain a driving license can be done remotely and, after obtaining the administrative authorization, this may be accredited by means of its physical or digital presentation. Likewise, awareness and sensitization courses may be taught online as long as interaction is ensured.

Contamination protocols

The protection of the environment is also typified in the new law, since not respecting the traffic restrictions derived from the application of protocols In the event of pollution episodes and Low Emission Zones (ZBE), it will be considered a serious infraction.

It is also specified that the user of the road is obliged to behave in a way that does not unduly interfere with circulation, or cause danger, harm or unnecessary inconvenience to people or damage to property or the environment. As for the penalties, there is an increase of throwing objects that could cause fires or accidents onto the road or in its vicinity to six points instead of four.

Signage in official language

Until now, the signs had to express the instructions written in the official language of the State, but with the new law this changes and, in addition to Spanish, The official language of the autonomous community recognized in its statute must be included, as long as the signal is located in the territory of said community.

Non-payment of tolls is typified in the new law.

Non-payment of tolls

Finally, a new article establishes how minor infraction non-payment of toll, rate or public price, being able to provide the Provincial Traffic Headquarters the data of the offenders to the entities responsible for them.

Likewise, any driver who fails to comply with the obligation to control his vehicle at all times will be penalized with 100 euros. It will also be considered a very serious offense not complying with the rules regarding assistance on public roads, as well as not incorporating anti-snatch breathalyzers in passenger transport vehicles, which carries a fine of 500 euros.