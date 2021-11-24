With the aim of generating greater competition and promoting decarbonisation, the Council of Ministers has approved an amendment to the hydrocarbon sector law that will allow service stations greater freedom.

The Minister council has approved the proposal of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), which eliminates the exclusivity clause for the installation of charging points for electric vehicles in service stations.

Currently, service stations can be operated directly by oil operatorsThey can also be independent and operate under a flag or franchise regime that allows a retailer, normally an SME, to operate the gas station on behalf of a wholesaler operator.

Any owner of service stations will be able to choose the charging points to install and from which networks

This is done through an exclusive fuel supply contract. Until now, the holders of flagged or franchised service stations were generally equally required to install charging points associated with the network belonging to the operator. This made it much more difficult for the network of charging points to grow, slowing down the development of electric mobility.

As a result of the modification of Law 34/1998 on the hydrocarbons sector, from now on any owner of service stations you can choose the charging points you install and which networks, since the new text prevents the inclusion of exclusivity clauses in this regard.

The MITECO intends two things with this measure:

Introduce greater competition by preventing exclusivity clauses between wholesale operators and their flaggers or franchisees. Contribute to the achievement of the decarbonisation objectives of the transport sector and to promote the automotive industry.

Meet the objectives

This measure is taken within the framework of National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, which aims to get five million electric vehicles circulating in Spain by 2030. In addition, this plan establishes an intermediate objective for 2023, the year in which it expects that the mobile fleet in our country will be made up of at least 250,000 electric vehicles.

A very distant objective at the moment, which is why activation policies of the charging point network are necessary to end the current difficulty in using electric vehicles regularly in medium and long distances, and that so much slows down many users when buying one.

In this sense, Climate Change and Energy Transition Law it already establishes the obligation that the main service stations, specifically those with annual sales of more than five million liters, have public recharging points.

Recently, an ACEA report revealed that only 11% of the chargers installed in Europe are fast, that is to say, of more than 22 kW. Likewise, a report by Electromaps has concluded that approximately 50% of Spanish charging points are damaged or out of service, which undoubtedly contributes decisively to the fact that the electric car does not succeed in Spain.