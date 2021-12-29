Best headphones for exercise in 2021

With the progress in vaccination within the country, a wave of new athletes began who sought to activate their body after several months in the confinement. Whether you’re looking to run, do yoga, or jump rope, there are some outfits that stand out for their resistance to sweat and rain, as well as their sound.

Powerbeats Pro

From the Expansión team’s favorites for jogging, this pair of headphones has a grippy grip that allows users to run, lift weights, or even jump rope without worrying about losing them. They fit perfectly to the ear and can be adapted according to the needs of the clients. They are lightweight and performance-minded, as well as being IPX4 rated, they have a 9-hour battery life. Its cost is 4,799.

Beats Flex

From the same brand but with a goal of democratizing the products, these headphones from Beats have good value for money in their DNA. Although they can be used for exercise, they are limited to certain activities where there is not much movement, such as weight lifting, as they are not classified as sweat resistant devices and will slip on the ear after a while. However, their price of 1,249 pesos makes them attractive.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Do you do yoga but also box? Do you like spinning but also running? These headphones could be a great option, especially if you are looking to isolate yourself from the world, as they have advanced external audio cancellation. In a first impression they are beautiful, small and quite practical to use, in effect they have the shape of a bean that recalls the iconic sculpture that is in the Millenium Park of Chicago, as they are bright and well rounded. Its price is 3,300 pesos.