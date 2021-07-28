We recently learned that the iPad was leading tablet sales during the first quarter of 2021 and now Tim Cook has announced that iPhone sales are very strong today.

Apple has communicated its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and Tim Cook spoke briefly about the number of customers who replaced their Android smartphone with an iPhone. According to the CEO of Apple, this quarter has been the best in terms of users who renew their devices and users who come from Android.

Be that as it may, from Apple they never share specific figures regarding sales. Therefore, we must rely on the estimates of research companies that are responsible for analyzing the market.

Many Android users have switched to the iPhone during the third quarter

From 9to5mac They tell us that at Apple’s financial results conference, Tim Cook assured that this last quarter has been very important for the Cupertino firm. Apparently, Apple has managed to keep its consumers while they have brought in new users.

Regarding the iPhone install base, Tim Cook indicated that many consumers have bought their first iPhone during the third quarter of 2021. On the other hand, Apple has reached a record number in reference to users who have updated their devices to an iPhone new. Which means that the iPhone 12 line of smartphones has been very popular and in high demand.

Tim Cook mentioned during the conference that he always there is an iPhone model for each user And that was one of the reasons why there were so many Android users who had switched to iOS. This is where the 2020 iPhone SE would come in, a mid-range smartphone with relatively advanced technology that also comes at a very low cost.

According to the financial results of the third quarter of this year, Apple has entered a total of 81,430 million dollars of benefits, reflecting a 36% growth with respect to last year.