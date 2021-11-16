App Store policies continue to bother developers!

Apple has consistently been accused of taking too much advantage of the App Store with its own apps. While Spotify and, in the last two years, Epic Games have been one of the main plaintiffs of the situation, recently more developers have joined with a new complaint, which claims that Apple secretly buys ads from Google for its apps, costing you millions of dollars.

As it reads in the Forbes, Apple’s intention is drive traffic directly to the App Store, rather than the developer’s own websiteSo users end up purchasing subscriptions as in-app purchases, and Apple continues to earn its 15% or 30% commission.

Apple makes a move frowned upon by developers

So far, the affected apps are Babbel, Bumble, HBO, Masterclass, Plenty of Fish and Tinder. When it comes to hundreds of dollar applications such as training class services, education, fitness or dating applications, Apple’s cost to run an ad can be between 5 and 10 dollars for each successful registration, with which the income can be easily $ 50 or more.

According to sources cited in the report published by analyst John Koetsier:

“Apple is trying to maximize the money they are making by driving in-app purchases that people buy through the Apple Store. Apple has found that it can make more money from these developers if they push people to the App Store to buy there instead of a web stream. “

Given the situation, developers say the cost to them is not just financial.

“When people buy access to a service through a subscription in an iOS application, they are essentially Apple customers. For privacy reasons, Apple does not provide much information about them to the applications or companies that run them. That means that it’s difficult to provide customer service, address issues, or resolve any issues. “

The report cites an HBO campaign as one of the most obvious cases where Apple benefits and not the developer:

“If Apple is buying ads for HBO Max for HBO customers to buy the service in the app, that means HBO has to spend more than Apple to get first place and high visibility. That increases the cost of customer acquisition. – A major problem for high-growth companies that rely on sophisticated marketing models that balance the cost of customer acquisition with the funds available for advertising. “

Up to now, Apple has not commented on the matter, but taking into account the precedent of similar complaints, it is likely that the developers will take some action to reverse it.

