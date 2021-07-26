Apple's ridiculous decision with the iPhone 13 and its fast charge

Is 25W fast charging enough for a high-end?

Do you like to fast charge your mobile? Do you think fast charging is essential in today’s high-end range? If you like to charge your mobile as fast as possible, the iPhone 13 might not be the best device for you. Again, Apple could go for one of the slowest loads on the market. While Android manufacturers increase the speed of charging their devices, Apple stalls on a charge, which, although fast, leaves much to be desired when compared to other devices. Theit will be only slightly higher than that of the iPhone 12.

Nowadays Manzana It is one of the companies that offers the worst fast charging in the high range. most of current mobiles of 1,000 euros / dollars They have fast loads of 30, 40 or even 65W. These charges are not only supported by the devices, but many of them arrive with an included charger of this capacity.

With the iPhone 12 Apple offers a maximum fast charge of 20W. If you want to take advantage of it, you must buy a 20W charger from the brand itself or another. It does not matter if you buy one higher than 50 or 100W: you can only charge your iPhone 12 to 20W maximum.

In 2021 Apple will renew this fast charge making it continue to be the laugh of the industry. According to reports and leaks the iPhone 13 will offer a fast charge of 25W, only 5W more than last year. Knowing that the batteries in these new terminals will be larger, the charging times could be practically the same from one generation to another.

In this aspect, Apple is measuring itself with the mid-range terminals of 200 euros / dollars, as these are the ones that, for the most part, begin to include 20 or 25W load carriers. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, for example, costs 399 euros / dollars and has a 65W load.

Very fast charging is not good, but very useful

And yes, at ProAndroid.com we have told you countless times that fast charging is not good for your smartphone’s battery. That does not mean that it is not very useful on occasion and that nothing happens by using it sporadically to recharge the battery in a few minutes.

The result of 2021 is that Manzana will continue to have one of the most expensive mobile phones on the market and that recharges its battery slower. If you are a user who drains autonomy and needs to recharge in a short time, it is possible that this data of the iPhone 13 makes you consider other options with higher fast loads.

