Apple has two revolutionary new devices in its short-term plans: on the one hand, the Apple glass, glasses compatible with augmented reality and virtual reality, and on the other the Apple car, a fully autonomous electric car. The first are expected to be presented in 2022 and the second will arrive in 2025, but it seems that the presentation strategy will not be as usual.

As revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple could present these new products months before its launch to the market. This is not something usual in Apple, every time an iPhone, iPad or Mac is presented, it hits the market in just a few days, although there have been some exceptions throughout history.

“Apple’s first glasses will have a complex and expensive design to build, complete with interchangeable lenses. The company will likely have to work with governments globally on potential prescription lenses and partner with a group of manufacturers on complex technologies that neither party has shipped before..

That will take time, and of course, Apple will want to put such an innovative new category in the public eye before exposing it to leak risks when it gets into the hands of more Apple employees and partners who will have to contribute to it before launch“.

A strategy already used by Apple

This is not something that Apple has not done before, with the launch of almost every first generation of one of its products, the company delayed the launch date by several months.

original iPhone : 171 days, presented on January 9, 2007 and released on June 29, 2007.

: 171 days, presented on January 9, 2007 and released on June 29, 2007. original iPad : 66 days, presented on January 27, 2010 and released on April 3, 2010.

: 66 days, presented on January 27, 2010 and released on April 3, 2010. Original Apple Watch: 227 days, presented on September 9, 2014 and released on April 24, 2015.

Apple’s objective with this strategy is twofold, on the one hand keeps leaks at bay and on the other you can continue working on the device so that it is ready, but show it before the public and generate expectation. It is possible that the Apple Glass does not reach the market for several months, and with the Apple Car the delay could be even years, the regulations that a car must pass are not simple.

