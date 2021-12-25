The TSMC company would be creating a 3-nanometer processor that would be the basis for the next Apple devices.

We have known for a long time that TSMC was trying to make 3nm processors. They obtained the license in 2018 and apparently they have already obtained it.

According to rumors, the production of these chips would begin at the end of 2022. This date is very significant for Apple because it works less and less with Intel and has signed contracts with TSMC, so it would be preparing something.

The apple brand should present its M3 and A17 processors in 2023 and everything indicates that TSMC would be the company in charge of doing it. The A14 chip, which is in the iPhone 12 series, was made by them and their relationship with Apple has only gotten better.

The M3 and A17 will be used on Macs and iPhones. They should have up to four arrays, which would make them have 40 cores on your CPU.

This is an important leap. Nowadays the M1 Pro has 10 cores, with which we can imagine that its capabilities would be greatly improved. They may be able to keep the batteries in Apple products from draining so quickly.

The competition is going to be tough

Despite TSMC and NVIDIA assuring that the chip shortage would last until 2023, the Taiwanese company seems to have managed to get this project underway.

After Apple stopped working so hard with Intel, TSMC production expanded, starting with the M1 that they have made almost entirely.

They are not the only ones who have entrusted these production tasks to the company. Both Qualcomm and AMD work with TSMC for some products, but Samsung has conversations with these companies at the same time.

The companies that work with TSMC do so with the Korean company because they would also be working on 3nm chips. Trade tension grows in Asia and we can only see how the soap opera ends.