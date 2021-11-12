The capital of the USA joins the list of cities in 3D

With the arrival of iOS 15 Apple made multiple improvements in applications like Facetime, where sounds and images arrive much clearer to our devices or Posts with a redesign of the app especially when it comes to sharing photos.

Other applications arrived new and surprised us how LiveText, where with our iPhone camera we can detect text in photos or while focusing on a blackboard or book.

But undoubtedly one of the applications that has integrated a greater number of changes and improvements has been that of Apple Maps, with more visual and colorful maps, a new 3D view of iconic buildings and much more information.

Today we are going to focus on this 3D vision that, in addition to showing famous buildings, we have new visions in 3D much more beautiful when we navigate step by step. But this has only reached a few cities at the moment and has recently reached Washington D.C.

Apple’s new 3D city is Washington DC

And is that the capital of the United States of America joins cities such as London, Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco in having much more detailed information when navigating through it.

We can now explore the many monuments of the city such as the World War II Memorial, The White House or the Capitol among others.

Incidentally, Apple adds this city to everything it is doing to honor Veterans Day with special content in the App Store and with a new Activity challenge for this day only for Apple Watch users in the US where by completing a training for 11 minutes or more you can get it.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently tweeted “grateful today and always for the dedication and service of our veterans and their families, and the invaluable experience they bring long after they leave the military, including here at Apple“.

Upcoming cities in 3D

Surely many of you will be wondering when will these maps arrive in my city? Well I think we will have to wait a long time unless you are from Philadelphia or San Diego, which look like the next ones on the list.

This cities they will also enjoy advanced navigation on a 3D map. Turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes, and crosswalks are clearly displayed when we use Apple Maps in our car to get directions.

How to set a departure or arrival time in Apple Maps

we hope that shortly we can enjoy this view and step-by-step navigation in a city in Spain such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​which would surely be the first to have it.

