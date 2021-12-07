One of Apple’s latest products, which costs 25 euros, can now be yours for much less.

Apple has had a year full of new device launches, but there is one product that caused a huge controversy as soon as it was launched. A product that even Samsung itself laughed at, but that has had a success that we did not count on. This is Apple’s official cleaning cloth, which It officially costs 25 euros and that we can find much cheaper in AliExpress.

Apple has very good ideas when it launches its products, however in many cases the prices are excessive for the vast majority. And that is used by AliExpress sellers to design devices similar, or even better, to very good price. In the case of the cleaning cloth, it costs 5 times less than the Apple one.

Buy on AliExpress: Cleaning Cloth

The accessory appears to come in a box similar to the original from Apple, and promises as good materials as the official one. This cleaning cloth is ideal for use with any Apple device such as an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, since its texture is perfect for removing dirt.

It also promises features like Apple’s, such as a double layer material or be perfectly washable to regain its cleaning capabilities. Without a doubt an accessory that, for this price, can be very worth it.

The best cheap straps for Apple Watch that you can buy in AliExpress

It is not the first time that AliExpress has surprised us with this type of accessories. They also have alternatives to the MagSafe Duo charger at a 10 times lower price.

Surely not of the same quality as the official Apple product, but they have a price that is very difficult to resist. Apple’s official cloth costs 25 euros in the Apple Store, It is not sold anywhere else, and for just 5 you can get one that is surely very similar.

Related topics: Accessories

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe