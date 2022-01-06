Apple glasses could be a reality ahead of time and arrive this year, although the latest rumors suggest that they would have stock problems that would affect distribution.

Rumors that Apple was planning and developing virtual, augmented or mixed reality glasses started a few years ago. And, is that, leakers love to theorize about the plans of different companies, Apple being almost a fetish for its secrecy.

In recent months these rumors have intensified to such an extent that more than recognized filter feeders have thrown themselves into the pool and have given a date for the arrival of this device. The estimated date is 2022, but there is no specific day or month, or at least there is not yet.

And, in addition, those from Cupertino would have developed mixed reality glasses that would combine both the augmented reality with virtual reality, offering a possibly differential experience. Although there are so many rumors on the table, there is still room for more gossip.

What is being commented is that Apple’s mixed reality glasses could arrive at the end of this year, but that after their arrival supply and stock problems would begin; making getting a unit complex and lasting until the first half of 2023.

What’s more, The interesting thing about this rumor is that Apple could present these glasses together with its new iPhone in October. This fact would be curious, because Apple has always made sure that the main element of that presentation is the iPhone and not any other equipment that can overshadow or attract attention.

There are not many more details about Apple’s plans, but we will have to be careful to see if the year 2022 is the year in which the glasses of those from Cupertino hit the market. If they do launch, we hope to test them to see what they can offer in terms of versatility and functionalities.