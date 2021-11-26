Apple’s augmented reality and virtual reality devices will be more powerful than Macs, run on two processors, and go on sale before the end of 2022.

All of these predictions belong to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, according to what they post MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the device that will first see the light will have a main processor with a power similar to that of the M1 chip and a secondary processor that will only take care of the sensors.

By having two processors in parallel, it will not be necessary to connect the devices to an iPhone or a Mac.

And speaking of the iPhone, Kuo says that in less than 10 yearsThe phones that revolutionized the industry and elevated Apple to the top of the world’s technology companies will be history.

The expert understands that one or more augmented reality and virtual reality devices will come to replace the iPhone forever.

The new device will be able to provide not only augmented reality but also virtual reality experiences, Kuo said, thanks to a pair of 4K Micro OLED displays from Sony.

This, thanks to the M1 chip, since it has the necessary power to support the screens.

As for the secondary processor, Kuo says it is necessary because the sensor’s computing power is higher than that of the iPhone 11.

How Apple plans to replace the iPhone

On the other hand, the device that replaces the iPhone is likely to support a wide range of applications, from search engines and messaging services, to banking, weather, games and social media apps.

Kuo’s claims that Apple’s flagship product of the next decade will be a standalone device contradicts the report by The Information from just over a month ago, where it is claimed that you will need to communicate wirelessly with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to handle most of its functions.

That report also ensures that they will be aimed at developers and creators and will have a potential price of around $ 3,000.