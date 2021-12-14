We are living in very turbulent times in the world of technology and Apple is responsible for most of the leaks and rumors, from its augmented reality glasses to its folding phones.

It seems that this new decade will be marked by folding phones, and if not you just have to see how well Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have worked, a company that has opted for this technology five years ago and now leads In solitary.

It is true precisely to Samsung that other companies have dared to take the step, as is the case with OPPO, which in a few days will present its first folding phone; Xiaomi with its Mi Mix Fold; or Huawei with the Mate XS.

And what happens when the whole sector takes one direction? That Apple cannot be left behind, no matter how much you do not want to get into that garden.

According to analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple could launch its own foldable phone in the next few years. However, it might not necessarily be short-term, as The expert believes that at the earliest it would not come out until 2023.

And we emphasize the fact that 2023 would be at the earliest, since Right now nothing is expected from Apple in this regard, although it is true that the Cupertino company has been behind the development of this phone for some time.

What would be close to becoming reality are augmented reality glasses which, according to analysts, they would come to replace smartphones by the end of the decade.

Without a doubt we are facing years in which the technology sector is moving like never before and Apple, a leading company in smartphones and innovation, cannot be left behind. You can’t afford it. And his AR glasses are the first acid test.