Apple’s augmented reality viewer is getting closer and closer. Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually obtains relevant information about the products of the Cupertino company, assures (via MacRumors) that also known as Augmented reality glasses will be ready by the end of 2022 and would include a processor similar to the one we see in Macs with Apple Silicon.

Specifically, Kuo mentions that augmented reality glasses could integrate two processors. The main one will offer a performance and a power management unit (PMU) similar to M1 chip that the company includes in its Macs. While the secondary SoC, which is classified as a “low-end” processor, would be focused on the use of sensors. The analyst justifies this second chip by claiming that the powers of the lenses are “significantly higher than those of the Phones”, given that they are made up of a greater number of modules (from 6 to 8) compared to those of an iPhone, which It has 3 optical modules.

Apple’s AR glasses will also have two micro OLED displays developed by Sony (probably one for each eye). These would integrate a 4K resolution and will be necessary to be able to broadcast content in virtual reality. They will work, as expected, thanks to the main processor.

Apple’s augmented reality glasses might work without the iPhone, after all

Concept of Apple’s mixed reality device created by Antonio De Rosa

In parallel, Ming-Chi Kuo highlights that Apple’s AR glasses will not require a connected iPhone. That is, they will be able to function independently. It therefore contradicts the latest reports from The Information, which ensured that the viewer would need to be linked wirelessly to the terminal in order to process more advanced tasks. Knowing the powerful chip that the company plans to integrate, that Apple’s augmented reality glasses are connected to the iPhone does not seem so necessary.

Now, could the AR viewer replace the iPhone in the future? The augmented reality glasses will arrive at the end of 2022 with a “wide range of applications”, according to the analyst, which suggests that they could replace the iPhone in some tasks from the moment of its launch. But it won’t be for 10 years when the viewer completely replaces the iPhone.