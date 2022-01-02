Also the case of the new headphones would have a small speaker that would emit a beep so that we can locate it.

Although we recently had the announcement of the new Apple AirPods 3 with spatial sound, those of Cupertino are already working on a second generation for their AirPods Pro and that apparently would be launched in the last quarter of this year, with a series of changes. cool tech and a new form factor.

And now the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to its investors seen by 9to5mac, has advanced some of the supposed new features and functionalities that we would see in this new version of the Airpods Pro that would be launched at the end of the year.

Although previous rumors have already come out about the AirPods Pro 2, in this new note it is commented that the headphones would present a new form factor closer to the Beats Fit Pro 2021 and also new sensors to measure health of the user, but also many other things.

In addition to placing its launch in the last quarter of the year and that it would have a new form factor design, he adds that it would be compatible with Apple Lossless format, along with its charging case would have a speaker that would emit a sound so that users can track it.

In fact, they consider that despite the fact that the launch of these headphones would happen in the last quarter of the year, Apple would distribute between 18 and 20 million units in just those months.

The other feature that stands out is the support of Apple Lossless, that is, lossless audio, Apple Computer’s own audio compression technology, an open source codec under the Apache 2.0 license.

The analyst also adds that it is expected that these new AirPods can support certain health management functions, although it is a feature that could even be delayed much more in time.