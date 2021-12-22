In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a last minute gift or, simply, to give yourself the pleasure of enjoying one of the best wireless headphones on the market, here is a good opportunity.

The apple wireless headphones they are one of the most desired gifts. And let’s remember that they don’t only work with Apple products. They can also be connected to a Windows PC, an Android mobile or any TV, for example.

You can get the Apple AirPods 3 wireless headphones with 3D spatial sound at a discount of 19 euros. They go down to just 179.99 euros, Sold and Shipped Free by Amazon, with Guaranteed Delivery Before Christmas.

The new ones AirPods 3 They are an evolution of the previous generation, with two great novelties: 3D spatial sound; and MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.



The new Apple AirPods 3 have a new design, better autonomy and have interesting improvements such as compatibility with Magsafe or Spatial Audio with head tracking.

They are easily handled tapping your touch panel, or you can give voice commands through Siri.

They also boast of a new larger driver, optimized for 3D sound. The spatial sound is Apple’s big bet for the third generation of AirPods

It is a fusion of the stereo channels to sound in 3D space, around our head.

This 3D spatial sound supports Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, as well as movies, series, and other audio content.



The other big news is MagSafe compatibility, to be able to use magnetic external batteries and carry the AirPods 3 case while carrying it in a backpack, or in your pocket.

The new AAC-ELD voice codec brings high definition sound to your FaceTime conversations, and Adaptive Equalization adapt frequencies in real time, based on what you hear.

AirPods 3 have protection against sweat and water, and has improved battery life. Now offer 6 hours of music, which with the recharge through the case reaches 30 hours of autonomy.

With just 5 minutes of recharging, you get an hour of music.

If you want to know more, we recommend our review of the Apple AirPods 3 headphones.

