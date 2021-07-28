Most would think that the world’s most valuable company has already given enough reasons for users to prefer its products over those of the competition. But Apple takes nothing for granted and constantly reminds us through creative presentations of the benefits of its products and services. This time he has dedicated the update of his website to the commercial users, presenting 11 reasons why we should work with Mac.

When listing the benefits of betting on your computers when working, Apple stands out in the section “11 reasons why Mac is synonymous with business”, advantages like better performance, battery life, security and more.

<br>



Know moreApple Releases iOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 to Resolve Major Vulnerability



Reasons to work with Mac

The arrival of the M1 chip has been one of the highlights of recent Apple devices. Therefore, this time the same component extends to reasons one and two why users should choose Mac to work.

M1 chip

Apple’s M1 chip ranks first and second “reasons” on the page because “it’s that powerful.” In the workplace, this ability translates into multitasking on all projects, analyze spreadsheets while video conferencing and squash even the highest performing tasks.

Battery duration

With an astonishing battery life of up to 18 hours, MacBook Air offers the power to work where, how, and for as long as you want.

Easy installation

Configure devices from anywhere with zero-touch deployment. Y manage Mac at any scale with mobile device management.

Practical for companies without IT support

Mac is intuitive to use and easy to manage. Thanks to simple setup and Apple’s Migration Assistant getting your Mac up and running quickly is a breeze. And its reliable hardware is perfect for businesses with or without dedicated IT support.

More long-term savings

With fewer support tickets, less software required, and higher residual value, the savings add up. Compared to a PC, a single Mac could save companies approximately $ 800 in three years.

Chosen by innovative companies

The most innovative companies run on Macs. 84% of the world’s top innovators, such as Salesforce, SAP, and Target deploy Macs at scale.

Better performance in productivity apps

All the business applications you need run flawlessly on Mac, from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace to SAP and Dropbox. And thanks to the Apple M1 chip, popular iPhone and iPad apps for work can now run on Mac too.

Integrated security

According to Apple, the Mac is the safest personal computer on the planet, thanks to built-in features like hardware-verified secure boot, encryption on the fly, Touch ID and Gatekeeper.

Transparent connection between Mac and iPhone

Macs are just like all the Apple devices that users know and love, and they all work together seamlessly. So, it’s easy copy and paste information on multiple devices, extend the screen and take calls anywhere.

Along with the updated website, Apple has also released a new overview of M1 for business users. The document touts the chip’s performance, including the fact that it delivers up to 2x faster Excel performance, 50% faster web app responsiveness, and 2x longer battery life when using Zoom. .