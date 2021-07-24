After a long time without news, Apple’s Pro Display XDR might get an update. The Cupertino firm would be working on a new version of its external monitor, as published by 9to5Mac.

In fact, the report indicates that the company would already be testing the new Pro Display XDR internally. The renewed screen would incorporate an Apple-designed SoC, which at the moment would be the A13 Bionic, the same one implemented in the iPhone 11 family.

The other novelty would be the adoption of the Neural Engine. The artificial intelligence accelerator developed by Apple would be intended to streamline machine learning-related tasks.

In this way, the Pro Display XDR makes news again after a long time of silence. Recall that the Apple monitor was presented at WWDC 2019, boasting a 32-inch panel with 6K resolution (6016 x 3384) and 20 million pixels. At the time, it went on sale for $ 4,999, plus an extra $ 999 for support.

The Pro Display XDR would have a renewed version in development

According to 9to5Mac, the new external monitor with dedicated SoC was planned to replace the current model and not to coexist with it. He also notes that rumors that Apple would develop a display with an integrated GPU existed even long before the launch of the Pro Display XDR. In case of materialization, it would mean an important bet for complement Mac performance that make up its current catalog.

Having a CPU / GPU built into the external display could help Macs deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer’s internal chip. Apple could also combine the power of the external monitor’s SoC with that of a Mac chip to provide even more performance when running graphics-intensive tasks. Another possibility would be to use this SoC to add some smart features to the Pro Display XDR, like AirPlay. 9to5Mac

It’s too early to know if and when this hypothetical new version of the Pro Display XDR will see the light of day. If Apple advances in the internal tests of the monitor with A13 chip and Neural Engine, in the coming months we could have more news. What is clear is that if this product really hits the market and follows the line of its predecessor, will not be within the reach of anyone’s pocket.