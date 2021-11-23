In recent months we have heard all kinds of rumors about a Next-gen MacBook Air. However, it seems that those in Cupertino plan to do a total renovation beyond the internal design and hardware. According to leaker Dylandkt, which boasts a history of several hits on future Apple products, the aforementioned computer will be released in mid-2022, but will no longer be called “MacBook Air”.

Instead, Apple will recover the name “MacBook”, which for years accompanied the now-defunct 12 “model. To be honest, the report makes sense because, today, Apple has managed to make a considerable difference between the MacBook Air and the newly revamped 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. In terms of marketing, it would be easier for the company to convey which is the model for the masses and the variant intended for professionals.

Obviously, saying goodbye to the name “MacBook Air” should not be easy. The notebook burst onto the market in 2008 after a unforgettable presentation led by Steve Jobs. You will surely remember that the Apple co-founder pulled the MacBook Air out of an envelope, puzzling the entire audience. From then on, other manufacturers would try to go down the ultra-slim design path.

Thanks to the commitment to Apple Silicon, those led by Tim Cook have been updating their range of computers little by little. The first to make a significant leap was the 24 “iMac, which adopted the M1 chip and introduced an entirely new design. Last October, lMacBook Pros received their biggest renovation in 6 years. The HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charger are back. However, the most outstanding were its chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, whose performance and energy consumption have left very good impressions.

On the new MacBook Air -or MacBook-, various reports agree that it will integrate the SoC M2 and it will inherit several features that we already find in professional notebooks. Among them the Mini-LED screen with ‘notch’ and an HD camera. Regarding the design, it will adopt the flat edges and would be offered in models of different colors —Similar to the 24 “iMac.