These would be all the iPad and Apple Watch models that those of Cupertino would launch in 2022, and there are for all audiences

It seems that Apple will bet very strongly on 2022, and it is that the recently launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, we would have to join new iPad and also different versions of its famous smart watch.

As Mark Gurman of Bloomberg assures, via wccftech, Apple would not only launch the Watch Series 8 as usual year after year, but it would also bet for another entry of its economic watch and for a “robust” version for lovers of extreme sports.

Although they do not offer any type of detail about specific elements of the watches, they comment that the entry-level Apple Watch will continue to maintain a moderately affordable price but not including certain high-level features such as EKG functionality. Currently the Apple Watch SE can be purchased in the Apple store at a recommended price of 299 euros.

Another of the smart watches would be a scratch and shock resistant Apple Watch, more designed for those who love extreme sports or who do not want to worry that their smart watch stops working due to some kind of carelessness when doing their activities.

And obviously Apple would launch the Watch Series 8 in the last part of the year, as usual.

On the other hand, the same source assures that those of Cupertino they plan to update three of their iPad models next year, specifically an iPad Pro that would arrive with wireless charging, an entry-level iPad and the iPad Air 5.

The star launch would be that iPad Pro redesigned in 2022 that would be compatible with wireless charging.

The other star would be an iPad Air 5 that could go back to betting on an LCD panel and given that the recent model brought important design changes, it is expected that the new iteration will not be very risky in this regard in new functionalities. Of course, it would have the A15 Bionic chip and 5G.