Apple would be working on a new external screen with the A13 chip

Back in 2016, when Thunderbolt Displays were still being sold in the market, We began to hear some rumors related to an external Apple screen that could include its own GPU for Macs that were not as powerful. We did not see anything like it, beyond the current Pro Display XDR, a professional monitor that last year received its well-deserved awards, even being named “display of the year” for its great image quality.

However, now everything indicates that from Apple they would be doing their own tests to launch soon a new monitor that would replace the Apple Pro Display XDR, including in this case the A13 Bionic chip as a processor, which is the same as the iPhone 11, as well as the Neural Engine technology.

<br>



Know more: A new, bigger iMac is on the way according to rumors



A new monitor for the Mac with the A13 Bionic chip and Neural Engine would be among Apple’s plans

Adding to the rumors about the renewed MacBook Pro that would arrive at the end of the year, as well as those related to the new MacBook Air, they have now appeared new data on the possible renewal of the Pro Display XDR. Apparently, Apple would be working on a new product under the model code J327, just like shared 9to5Mac.

Little is known about this new device, beyond that would integrate the A13 Bionic chip of the iPhone 11 to work, as well as Neural Engine, and that some tests are being done in Apple’s labs. However, taking into account the history of the firm, It does not seem that this is going to be the cheap external screen that was talked about some time ago, but the renewal of the most premium model that they currently have on the market.

Another detail that is unknown is why exactly this product would include its own processor. It could be to try to improve image quality intelligently, to be able to bring all the necessary power for the smaller Macs or even to improve the performance of computers with Apple Silicon processors taking into account that the architecture is the same. However, the possibilities are truly endless and nothing is known.

<br>



Know more: New MacBook Pros: M1X chip, illuminated Touch ID, SD card reader and maximum 32 GB of RAM



Also say that at the moment everything points to pilot tests, so Although they are working on this renewal of the Pro Display XDR, it is most likely that we will not see the new version so soon, taking into account that it is also likely that they are waiting to launch it together with another external screen of lower price.