Apple could be working on its own vision of drones, on a system that includes the device and also any kind of interaction with the user control.

Until now Apple has dared with mobile phones, tablets, computers, headphones, smart watches and many other technological elements, but perhaps in the near future we will also see drones fly over our skies with the typical mark of the bitten apple.

This at least could happen if we stick to the recent publication of two Apple patents filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, they report from patentlyapple. These patents indicate that the Cupertino would be developing a possible drone device for the future.

The first patent covers the method of interaction between the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and a control unit. So this patent references to the functionality of pairing and connection and disconnection of the drone and its communication with the controller. Covers gadgets, systems, and methods for pairing the drone with a wireless remote controller.

The second patent application is more related with the monitoring and control of this type of drones. It refers to how the UAV can be controlled and monitored through a cellular network system.

Similar patents have also been registered in Singapore, although it has not been possible to confirm whether there is any kind of modification between the one filed in the United States or the one filed in Singapore, but it seems that Apple is serious in this matter.

As with hundreds and hundreds of patents that are registered by technology companies, many are only born as a defense, so this does not mean that Apple is going to launch drones that will fly through our skies in the coming years, although because it is a rather interesting market niche could not be ruled out.