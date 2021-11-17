Apple is positioned in favor of the right to repair and you can do it yourself at home.

Apple just announced a new program with which its users can receive original parts of their devices to repair them at home. The company will provide Apple’s own parts, tools, and even manuals so that we can repair our devices ourselves. The program begins with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and will roll out to other devices.

This is a big change from apple, which has historically been very reluctant to the so-called “right to repair movement” and to any repairs that occur outside of its own stores or authorized services. The company will now not only allow you to repair your iPhone or Mac, it will provide you with everything you need to do it correctly.

Having greater access to the same parts that Apple uses will give our customers more options to repair their devices when they need it.

Apple takes a historic step in repairs

The company has announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 they will be the first devices to offer this service, soon to be followed by Mac computers with M1 chips. “Self-service repairs,” as Apple calls them, will be available at the beginning of next year in the United States, and throughout 2022 they will be expanded to other countries.

In the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of places where the same parts, tools, and training that Apple uses are accessible, and now we’re giving more options to those who want to do their own repairs.

As reported by Apple, to perform a safe repair, we will have to read the corresponding repair manual and then place an order with the parts and tools that Apple provides us through a specific online store for self-service repairs. Once we’re done with the repair, yeah we return the old parts for recycling we will receive a discount on the next purchase.

This new store for self-service repairs will have more than 200 parts and tools, Apple ensures that the most common repairs will be able to be carried out: changing the battery, replacing the screen or cameras.

Apple confirms that unofficial screens will not disable Face ID on iPhone 13

Of course, Apple ensures that these types of repairs are “designed to people with technical knowledge and experience necessary to repair electronic devices. “Untrained users should not attempt to repair their devices and authorized services are available to them.

