In 2022, Apple will provide original parts and manuals for users to repair their broken devices.

When a device like a smartphone, we must find the safest, most economical and efficient way with our time to repair it. Some companies like Samsung They offer a fairly comfortable door-to-door service, while the rest of the alternatives aim to find an official or independent service to heal our cell phone. Now it seems that Manzana it will change the landscape with the possibility that users themselves can repair their broken devices.

Apple will provide parts, manuals and tutorials to repair your products from home

Next year, the Manzanita company will launch the service Self Service Repair, which will provide customers of Manzana original parts, manuals and tutorials for users to repair their smartphones from home, and most importantly, that they pay for the parts the same as an authorized service is charged. “Creating greater access to genuine Apple parts gives our customers even more options should they need a repair.” declared Jeff williams, COO of Manzana.

The program will start in 2022 with more than 200 parts and tools to repair iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and later they will expand the service with computers Mac with M1. On the other hand, it was confirmed that users who want to return the old parts of their devices will receive a credit on their purchase of Manzana.

The news is not unimportant for the simple fact that Manzana was never transparent with services Authorized: get original parts, manuals and technical details of the devices Manzana to repair them on their own was simply impossible, and from 2022 it will be open to all consumers of their products. In part, this change in Manzana is because in July 2021 the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) voted in favor of a law so that manufacturers provide the necessary tools so that buyers or specialized users can repair their products without the need to access official technicians.

