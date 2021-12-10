Apple will not implement external payment methods

Throughout the year we saw how the legal conflict between Apple and Epic games finally came to a conclusion. However, both companies were not happy with the resolution, so they appealed for certain changes. One of these is related to the implementation of external payments in the applications of the App Store. While this is inevitable, those responsible for the iPhone have managed to obtain an extension to comply with this sentence.

Recently, it was revealed that three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, issued an extension for the implementation of the changes to the App Store, without a specific date to fulfill your obligations. This was what commented a representative from Apple about it:

“Apple has shown, to say the least, that its appeal raises serious questions.”

While this is a positive outcome for Apple, this does not mean that the original statement has been removed. Eventually, the company will have to implement the required changes in the App Store. This is just one way around the inevitable. In related topics, iOS 15.2 includes a tool to detect generic parts.

Editor’s Note:

While both Apple and Epic Games arguably lost, those responsible for the iPhone ended up the hardest hit, as implementing external forms of payment for App Store applications has the potential to substantially affect the company in the long run. .

Via: IGN