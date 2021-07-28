While waiting for the release of the final versions of their operating systems, Manzana has decided limit Siri’s integration with third-party apps. The announcement was made through a support page for developers (via Macrumors). The change will take effect when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey reach users.

In total, there are 22 SiriKit commands that will be obsolete and will no longer be compatible with the different apple software platforms. The Cupertino firm has yet to publicly explain why this determination was made; it will involve forced changes in the operation of certain features in third-party applications.

Among the apps affected by limitations to integration with Siri are those that provide mobility services, such as Uber. Thus, users They will no longer be able to give the order by voice to request a vehicle. Additionally, SiriKit will no longer support commands to cancel the ride request or to check where the car is.

Productivity apps will also be affected by this Apple decision. Third-party utilities that integrate with Siri will no longer be able to create to-do lists via spoken command, to mention an example. On the other hand, the options to make payments or search for photos, among others, will also disappear from SiriKit.

The limitation to the integration of Siri with third-party apps will also affect CarPlay

Apple’s limiting Siri integration with third-party apps also causes CarPlay miss some commands that could be executed by voice. In this way, drivers will no longer be able to use the virtual assistant to choose an audio source, nor can they select a radio station or configure the seats and climate control of a car.

According to MacrumorsThis decision could be related to Apple’s desire for users and developers to more widely adopt the use of Shortcuts. However, you also note that it might Fuel concern about alleged anti-competitive practices. The latter would happen if the limitation to the integration of Siri had the purpose of promoting its own apps, to the detriment of third-party platforms.

For now, Apple encourages developers to update their apps and discard all content that refers to the integration with Siri in the functions that will stop working. What will happen when a user tries to use an option that is no longer supported? Siri will simply reply that said command cannot be completed.