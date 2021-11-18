Apple will let you repair your own devices

If your iPhone and you’re already tired of constantly taking it to repair centers to fix it, then we have some very good news for you. If you consider yourself skilled enough, Manzana will put on sale a home repair kit so that you can fix your device yourself Manzana, although there are certain conditions that you must take into consideration.

Officially known as Self Service Repair, this new service opens the doors for Manzana distribute a manual and more than 200 parts and tools needed to repair your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or any Macbook with chip M1. Any requested material can be collected at any branch of Apple Store or if you prefer, it is also possible that it can be sent directly to your home. However, this service is only available in the USA, but Manzana intends to expand it to more countries in the future.

If you forward to Manzana some of the obsolete parts of your device, the apple company will reward you financially for recycling, but do not expect a large sum of money either. Currently, Manzana only allows to request changes of screens, batteries and camera for the iPhones previously mentioned, as well as the Mac with chips M1. But as with the list of countries, Apple will also expand this service in the future.

Although Manzana will offer dedicated manuals and instructions for the repair and replacement of these components, the company indicates that this service is only recommended for those who have the necessary skills and knowledge to repair their equipment. The objective of the company is that any user, eventually, can carry out their own repairs without having to go to a third party.

Editor’s note: It is certainly surprising that a company like Apple has offered these kinds of services. Yes, the company has shown to care about the environment and all that before, but they have also been very secretive when it comes to modifying their devices. Hopefully this doesn’t backfire.

