A new report ensures that Apple is preparing a great novelty in the iPhone 15.

Yes, there are almost two years for Apple to present the iPhone 15, however a news has just been confirmed that directly affects the future Apple device. Is about something Apple has been working on for years, and that has cost him good money to develop: his own 5G modems.

Apple bought Intel’s modem division a few years ago and has been around since then. developing their own 5G modem for the iPhone. This would make the company less dependent on Qualcomm, which is the one who offers this technology now.

Apple will have its own 5G chips

According to new information from Nikkei Asia, TSMC will start to produce the Apple’s first 5G chips for the iPhone in 2023. In other words, these modems would be ready to be deployed on the iPhone 15.

“Apple plans to adopt TSMC’s 4-nanometer chip production technology to mass-produce its first in-house 5G modem chip. The iPhone maker is developing its own radio frequency and millimeter wave components to complement the modem. Apple is also working on its own power management chip specifically for the modem.“.

However, this step would not be final, since It seems that Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm by not being able to make enough 5G modems. Apple will likely use its own technology in most regions of the world, but will continue to rely on Qualcomm in certain markets initially.

