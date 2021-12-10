We are approaching December 25, Christmas. Date of family reunions and gifts. If you have not bought them yet or you need one to do, in our Hunting Bargains we will show you the best deals on Apple devices and accessories.





IPhone Deals





iPhone 12 mini 256GB for 859 euros 789 euros: we started the selection of offers with that of Apple’s first high-end compact smartphone with a modern design. It has a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A14 Bionic processor and dual 12 MP rear camera, as well as Face ID facial recognition sensor.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) – Black

256GB iPhone 13 for 1,029 euros 959 euros: one of the new Apple smartphones, which stands out for its value for money. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A15 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM and double 12 MP rear camera along with a TrueDepth front with Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) – (Product) Red

iPhone 8 64GB for 229 euros: it is no longer officially sold, but as a replacement smartphone or the first “smart” mobile phone for a child or a little “technological” person it is interesting. It is an exhibition unit that has been displayed in a showcase, so it is in perfect condition. Has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A11 Bionic processor, 12 MP camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple Iphone 8 64 GB free + warranty + invoice + 8 free accessories + free

iPhone XR 64GB for 389 euros: more recent, powerful and with a more modern design than the previous one. It is not officially sold either, but (expected) it will have a few years of support through software updates. Has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera and Face ID.

APPLE IPHONE XR 64GB NEW + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm for 429 euros 399 euros: the most recent smartwatch in the Apple catalog has been updated with a slimmer edge design and faster loading. It is loaded with sensors to record daily physical activity and health functions. It is also IP6X certified for greater resistance.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 41mm Blue Aluminum Case – Abyss Color Sport Band – One size

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm for 729 euros 551 euros: Apple’s high-end “smart” watch from the next generation. This version has a stainless steel case with a white sport strap. Its Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors and S6 SiP chip is up to 20% faster than Series 5. It has blood oxygen measurement.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Silver Stainless Steel Case – White Sport Band

IPad Deals





iPad Pro (2021) 11 “Wi-Fi 256GB for 989 euros 899 euros: one of the two most recent and powerful tablets from Apple and the market. It has an 11 “ProMotion (120Hz) Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, True Tone and wide color gamut. It has a LiDAR sensor, M1 processor and 8 GB of RAM memory.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB) – Silver (3rd Gen) Read: macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 now available

Mac Deals





14 “MacBook Pro (2021) with 1TB SSD for 2,749 euros 2,499 euros: one of Apple’s new most powerful laptops with a 14.2 “Retina XDR display, M1 Pro processor, 16GB unified RAM, 1TB internal SSD storage and 1080p FaceTime HD webcam for video calling to another level.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Space Gray

MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256 GB SSD for 1,129 euros 999 euros: a cheaper and more accessible laptop from Apple for a wider audience that stands out for its autonomy of around 18 hours per charge and the M1 processor.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

Accessory Offers





Belkin PowerHouse Charging Base for 99 euros 59.99 euros: charge Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time with this Belkin charging dock. It has a wheel that raises / lowers the Lightning connector to fit most mobile cases.

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone (Charging Dock for iPhone 13 series and earlier plus Apple Watch Series 7 and earlier), Black

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Bluetooth Headset for 229.99 euros 149.90 euros: up to 25 hours of autonomy with the charging case, music without interruptions with the active noise cancellation, powerful 12mm speakers and six built-in microphones for crystal-clear calls.

Jabra Elite 85t – True Wireless Headphones with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers – Wireless Charging Case – Titanium Black

MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank for 59.99 euros 39.99 euros: recharge your iPhone 12 and 13 with the power of magnets and 10,000 mAh of this MagSafe power bank. It also has USB-A and USB-C.

Belkin 10K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Series, 7.5W Wireless Charging and 18W USB-C PD In / Out Port, USB-C to USB-C Cable Included), Black

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.