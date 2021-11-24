The Apple Watch Series 6 is Shipped and sold by Amazon And it can be at your house tomorrow for free, if you choose the fastest delivery and you are from Prime. Thanks to the late returns of the season, you will have until January 31, 2022 to return it, so it is the perfect opportunity to buy it, think about it or even buy a Christmas or Kings gift with complete peace of mind.

We are talking about this form of the historical minimum price of the watch, which is planted right now in 349 euros -save 110 euros- for the 44 mm version with aluminum case and red silicone sports strap (the famous PRODUCT (RED) ). We do not know how long this offer will last, so we strongly recommend that if you are interested, enter the link right away and put the watch in the shopping cart – be careful, that does not guarantee your reservation; You must buy it so that it is not taken away or you run out of stock.

The differences with the Watch Series 7 are so small that finding the Series 6 at this price it is undoubtedly a unique opportunity that you should not miss – keep in mind that to acquire the similar version in the most recent model, you would have to pay 459 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6, very complete

There is little we can tell you at this point about the Apple Watch that has not already been said. The Apple Watch is one of the smartwatches par excellence in the sector, a team that has built an excellent reputation thanks to good performance, a synchronization of 10 with the iPhone and a very careful design.

With the Series 6 there is no exception. The model again proves that it is the best in its class, with a list of specifications that will delight anyone. It thus has an always-on Retina display that shines 2.5 times more outdoors, not being necessary to activate the clock to see certain information, and it mounts the S6 SiP chip, which turns out to be up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

With the Watch you can control your daily activity as well as observe your evolution in the Fitness app on your iPhone, recording your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance and more. In addition, it serves as a reception point for calls and messages, you can listen to music with it, use Apple Pay in your purchases and, of course, use the intelligence of Siri.

This version allows, remember, to measure the blood oxygen saturation, make yourself a electro and watch your sleep. Do not forget the integration of Gps In the case of this offer, it is accompanied by a silicone strap, but you can put on many different ones, to always adapt it to your style.

This offer has been personally chosen by the writing team. Its link to Amazon is part of its affiliate program, for which El Output can receive a small commission in case of sale. At no time has any manufacturer or seller requested the publication of this product.