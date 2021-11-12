It seems that Apple is finally going to solve, definitively, how to manage the accounts and content of deceased users.

Apple is one of the companies that cares the most about user privacy, and has shown On numerous occasions. But precisely because of that, you are having trouble with a very sensitive issue: your deceased clients.

Even if a person dies the same is not the case with your right to privacy. There have been cases of complaints to Apple for denying a parent access to his deceased son’s Apple account to retrieve his photos.

Apple believes that the content of a deceased person remains yours, if no one else has the account password … until now.

With the beta of iOS 15.2 which is now available, Apple launches a new concept: Legacy Contacts or Inheritance Contacts.

If you install this update (it will soon be available to everyone), within your Apple account settings, you can indicate up to 5 Legacy Contacts.

If you share a family account, you can choose a family member from the list, otherwise you can invite anyone by email or phone.

That person will have to give their approval to become Legacy Contact. Then you will receive a digital representative key which will allow you to access the deceased person’s account, if the death certificate has been presented.

Through the Web Digital Legacy, the deceased’s account can be accessed using el ID and digital representative key provided:

If he Legacy Contact you have a device with iOS 15.2 or higher, the passcode will be kept safe with your Apple profile, so you don’t have to remember it.

If not, you will need to save the password yourself, as it is the only way to access an Apple account after death.

Apple also plans to roll it out in a future MacOS update.

It seems like a correct way to fix this delicate issue. Google, Apple and other companies have already had a similar system in place for a long time.