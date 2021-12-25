(Reuters). The Netherlands’ main competition regulator reported on Friday that Apple Inc violated the country’s competition laws and ordered changes to the payment policies of the iPhone maker’s App Store.

Apple’s practice of requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions of between 15% and 30% for digital product purchases has come under scrutiny from regulators and legislators. of all the world.

The Dutch investigation into whether Apple’s practices amount to abuse of market dominance started in 2019, but was subsequently narrowed in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps, including Tinder owner Match Group. Inc.

“We do not agree with the order issued by the ACM and we have filed an appeal,” Apple said in a statement, adding that “Apple does not have a dominant position in the software distribution market in the Netherlands, it has invested enormous resources to help dating app developers reach customers and thrive on the App Store. “

In October, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) had deemed Apple’s practices anti-competitive and had ordered changes, but the decision was not published.

The regulator’s decision, released on Friday, says Apple has violated competition laws and ordered Apple to adjust the inadmissible terms of its App Store that apply to dating app providers.

The decision directs Apple to allow dating app providers to use alternative payment systems. The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($ 56.6 million) if it does not comply.

Apple has been given until January 15 to apply the changes, according to a statement.

The revelation of Apple’s regulatory setback in the Netherlands comes after the iPhone maker lost a fight in South Korea to stop a law requiring major app platform providers like Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to allow developers to use third-party payment services.

