iCloud for Windows now includes the ability to generate passwords, support for ProRAW and ProRes, enhancements to iCloud Drive, and more.

One of the most popular services among users of Apple products is iCloud, the company’s cloud. Thanks to it, easy to back up and keep data in sync across all devices, which translates into significant productivity benefits. However, in order to allow a little more flexibility, iCloud is not limited to the company’s products, but also offers a client for Windows that allows you to perform some actions easily on any PC.

In this sense, every so often from Apple they usually try to release updates related to this tool, in order to keep it more secure and add new functions. And, recently, those of the bitten apple have launched a new version of their app for Windows with many new features.

How to transfer data and files from Google Drive to iCloud

A password generator, ProRAW and ProRes support, and more features come to iCloud for Windows

As we mentioned, a new version of iCloud for Windows is now available. Among the novelties, the ability to generate passwords and save them to the Apple ID keychain, a feature that came with the previous version of the application.

To this must be added that, now, the app also includes support for both ProRAW and ProRes. In this way, if you take a photo or video from your iPhone, you can get it through the iCloud library in its corresponding format without much difficulty. Additionally, Apple has also incorporated some useful functions into the new version, such as the ability to delete people in iCloud Drive shared folders.

To get all these new features, you will have to update the application on your PC, something you can perform from the Microsoft Store if you have Windows 10 or Windows 11 installed on your computer.

