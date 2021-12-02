As every year, Apple just unveiled its 2021 App Store Awards. Awards that honor the best apps and games on each company platform. Selected by the App Store editorial team, the winners are from around the world.

These are the winners of the App Store Awards 2021

Apple has chosen the 15 best games and apps from the App Store. The focus has been on quality, innovative technology, creative design and a cultural impact positive.

Developers who have won an App Store Award in 2021 have used their own drive and vision to deliver the best games and apps of the year, unleashing the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From indie programmers to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these developers have stood out for their innovation with Apple technology, with many helping foster a sense of togetherness we needed this year – Tim Cook.

A) Yes, Apple has announced the following apps as winners from the App Store Awards 2021:

And of the games category, the winners are:





Finally, the editors of the App Store wanted to highlight a trend this year, rewarding the apps that have led it. In this case, it has been the “connection” as an element that has had the most impact in the life of users. And the apps and games that most represent it have been the following:

Winners will receive a prize shaped like the App Store logo and your name on the back. This award is made from 100% recycled aluminum.