It is never too late to improve. This is what Apple has done with its Dark Sky weather app. Apple today released version 6.8.7 of Dark Sky for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This is the second update of the application in 2021 and the fourth since the Apple acquisition was announced. However, all this happens despite its final closure next year.

Apple acquired the application in 2018 and after a while without modifying much of it, rather than some minor change, finally in March of this year it announced the end of it for 2022. But at least the remaining time, you intend to make it work as efficiently as possible.

Dark Sky receives improvements for the iPhone and Apple Watch

This update includes a fix for an issue that could cause the weather information to appear blank. It also fixes an Apple Watch bug. Here are the full release notes from Apple:

Fixes an issue that could cause the weather information for the current location to appear blank.

Fixes an issue on Apple Watch that could cause the current location to be incorrect.

Stability and performance improvements.

On its official Dark Sky site it is described as the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information. With up-to-the-minute forecasts for your exact location. It also offers local and global maps showing you where the storms are and where they are going. All capable of avoiding any surprises over time among its users.

Despite the end as part of Apple applications, in the recent update of iOS 15 the influence of Dark Sky is notorious, in the Weather application, which this year has included a new design, rainfall notifications and more.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe