Alfonso Cuarón has signed a multi-year agreement with Apple TV + for the creation of series, “Disclaimer” will be the first.

“Disclaimer” is how the new series that Apple TV + is going to be called, based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Alfonso Cuaron has been hired by Apple for the creation of content for Apple TV +, the first production will be this series starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce all episodes as part of its overall agreement with Apple TV +, and Blanchett will executive produce new series for the platform.

Apple Orders Multi-Academy Award Winner Alfonso Cuarón’s Suspense Series “Disclaimer” Starring Academy Award Winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

“Disclaimer”, a series coming soon

Apple has not given dates of the possible premiere of this new series, although it is expected that it will begin to be recorded during 2022. Apple has also announced that Alfonso Cuarón has signed a multi-year agreement with the company to “create television series exclusively for Apple TV +”.

“Apple TV + has ordered “Disclaimer,” a new original series from the multi-Academy Award winner, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity “,” Children of Men “) through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. The psychological thriller will star multi-award-winning and internationally acclaimed actors Cate Blanchett (“Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Pinocchio”), who will also executive produce, and Kevin Kline (“The Starling,” “Beauty and the Beast, “Broadway’s” Present Laughter “), which Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce the series“.

Apple TV + continues to evolve maintaining its philosophy of high quality series and movies. Apple has always relied on great actors, directors and producers for its series, and the agreement with Cuaron guarantees high quality for the future.

