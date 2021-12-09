Simon Kinberg, writer and producer of Invasion, has confirmed that the series will have a second season.

Apple TV + is having productions that are quite promising. We recently watched some of the Apple TV + series and movies garner nine nominations at next year’s Annual Critics Choice Awards. For its part, Apple continues to bet on its streaming platform, and new news tells us today that They have renewed their sci-fi drama ‘Invasion’ for a second season.

The news of the renovation arrives a few days before the end of the first season of the series, which will be broadcast on December 10. The series was written and produced by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. For his part, the former spoke a bit about the production development process and how Apple supported at all times, helping them to count “a deeply human and emotional alien invasion story“.

“I am deeply grateful to Apple for supporting us at all times and for trusting us to make a deeply human and emotional alien invasion story. And above all I am grateful to our incredible fans, without whom we would not have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways, “commented Simon Kinberg.

‘Invasion’ tells the story of an alien invasion, where we can see a story that is told from different perspectives and different characters from all over the world living a totally unknown experience. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, and Sam Neill.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence will star in the movie ‘Bad Blood’, a new Apple TV + production coming soon. Also, Scarlett Johansson’s departure from ‘Ghosted’ has recently been confirmed, and will be replaced by actress Ana de Armas.

