Apple TV + is filling up with more and more nominations.

Apple TV + is the Cupertino service to produce and transmit series created by their own studios. These productions include dramas, documentaries, comedies, and many more genres. Now, it seems that it has finally paid off, and it is that Apple TV + has garnered a ton of nominations for its series at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, including the series For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Come From Away.

Total, Apple TV + has achieved nine nominations at the Annual Critics Choice Awards of this year. His productions, which were released just over two years ago with the launch of the service, have won a total of 170 awards and 623 nominations. In addition, his series and films have obtained the recognition of important academies, such as that of Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Academy Awards, SAG Awards and many more. The service will shortly receive a series directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Cate Blanchet and Kevin Kline.

All Apple TV + Nominations at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Best Dramatic Series: – “For All Mankind”

Best Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

Best Series in a Foreign Language – “Acapulco”

Best Movie Made for Television – “Come From Away”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup on “The Morning Show”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristen Chenoweth in “Schmigadoon!”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso”

Apple TV + grew slightly in market share last quarter

Apple TV + is currently available in more than 100 countries. In addition, you can play all its content from your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, as well as outside the Apple ecosystem, such as on smart TVs, streaming devices such as Google Chromecast and video game consoles. It was recently revealed that Tom Hanks’s “Finch” has been the most popular movie premiere on Apple TV +.

