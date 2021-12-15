Just over a month before the premiere of the third season, which we can see on January 21, 2022, Apple TV + has announced the renewal for a season 4 from ‘Servant’, the fantasy drama produced by M. Night Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop. In addition, that new additional batch will be the last of the series.

In this way, the history of the Turners and their disturbing events will come to an end. By the way, the news of this renovation comes right after the platform has released the trailer for season 3, whose ten episodes will begin their journey in a few weeks.

Obviously we still do not know data about this final season, but the third will start three months after the end of the second, with an apparent calm at home. According to the official synopsis:

Three months after the events of the season two finale, things seem to have returned to normal at the Turners’ home. Dorothy and Sean are devoted to Jericho body and soul, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved into the house again. With the threat of the cult growing closer and a few suspicious visitors in a nearby park, Leanne does her best to feel safe but ultimately only causes more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean begins to trust in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. As the Turners struggle to keep their family intact, they will have to accept the price of Jericho’s return. As they say, “be careful what you wish for”.

Trailer of season 3 of ‘Servant’

Sunita Mani is the main cast addiction of the series, which features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. M. Night Shayamalan heads the directorial team alongside Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams and Celine Held, among others.

The script team, on the other hand, features Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.