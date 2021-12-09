We can say another thing, but we cannot deny that Apple TV + is being a great option for every fan of science fiction “of prestige” and its bet continues to rise with the news of the renewal for a season 2 from ‘Invasion’, the drama that tells the story of various people during an alien invasion.

The news comes on the eve of the end, this Friday, the first season, written by David Weil and Simon Kinberg and with mixed reviews.

In the press release Kinberg assures:

“I am deeply grateful to Apple for supporting us so much every step of the way and trusting us for making a deeply human and emotional alien invasion story. And above all I am grateful to our fans, without whom we would not have had the opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited for what we’re planning for Season 2, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways. “

Let me raise an eyebrow at the “epic” thing. because I wish this series was minimally that. But hey, the fact is that it cannot be denied that he has had his audience and his fans who have been convinced by this proposal.

For now, the first season has had Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, and Daisuke Tsuji.