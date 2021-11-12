The latest additions to the catalog have led to an increase in market share.

Apple TV +, Apple’s streaming movies and series platform, continues to grow, albeit at a very slow pace. Apple recently introduced two major science fiction series like ‘Invasion’ and ‘Foundation’ to its catalog, along with the renewal of other hits and the hiring of highly regarded actors and directors. This has led to the platform winning 1% more market share compared to the same period last year.

According to the information they handle from 9to5mac, Apple TV + has grown to obtain a 4% market share in the United States during the third quarter of 2021. In the same quarter of last year, Apple TV + captured a 3 % of market share.

Other competing platforms related to the broadcasting of audiovisual content via streaming, such as Netflix or Disney +, have grown at a dizzying rate. Netflix remains by far the most popular platform. For its part, Disney + is the streaming platform with the fastest growth rate.

Disney + is growing at a much faster rate than its competitors in 58 of the 64 markets in which the platform is active. HBO Max has also achieved very positive results in the United States. Netflix, as we mentioned previously, continues to be the leading platform in the sector. And Apple TV + has only managed to capture 1% more market share.

While Apple TV + has obtained a market share of 3% in this third quarter of 2021, Netflix has captured a whopping more than 30% market share. Amazon Prime Video remains in second place, with 20% of the market share. What do you think about these figures on streaming content platforms?

