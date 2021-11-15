Apple TV + copies Netflix and launches Korean series

“If you can’t handle the competitor’s strategy, copy it.” The phrase is not, as such, a maxim of marketing, but it could well be adapted to what the Cupertino brand has decided to do to boost Apple TV +.

That’s right, weeks after the success of Netflix “The Squid Game”, Apple launched its first original series in Korean, coinciding with the launch of its streaming platform in that country.

The series, called “Dr. Brain ”is based on a Korean web comic that is a six-episode sci-fi thriller. The plot is based on the life of a cold-hearted neurologist, Koh Sewon, who tries to find clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

It’s no accident that Apple dabbled in this original Korean content marketing strategy. Since the launch of The Squid Game, the streaming industry has been revolutionized.

Netflix’s success added to the “boom” of K-pop superstars like BTS, and the 2020 Oscar-winning film “Parasite” – also from South Korea.

“Squid Game”, as is the English name of The Squid Game, became the largest Netflix release in its history.

Dr. Brian’s director, Kim Jee-woon, said he hopes that with his series the whole world will strengthen their knowledge of Korean culture through artistic works and that it can be seen that the content of that country can span different genres.

The lead actor, Lee Sun-kyun, was the lead in “Parasite.” In dialogue with Reuters, said: “It is a very deep science fiction mystery thriller, but at the same time it is a drama about how a man devoid of feelings receives the emotions of others due to the side effects of the brain scan.”

Thanks to The Squid Game, Netflix added more than 4 million new subscribers to its platform. In the quarter that coincided with the premiere of the Korean series, the resounding success was transformed into more customers, proving that content is king in the battle of streaming services.

The success of Netflix’s “The Squid Game” is simply overwhelming.

Suffice it to say that with the Korean series alone, the world’s most popular streaming platform made nearly 800 million dollars in a month, much more than it initially invested.